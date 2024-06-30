Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 45,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,510,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

PFE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 33,189,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

