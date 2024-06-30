Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 178,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

