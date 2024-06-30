Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

