Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 20 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.00. 6,150,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.84 and a 200-day moving average of $563.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.06.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

