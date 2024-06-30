Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,356. The company has a market cap of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $70.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

