Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

