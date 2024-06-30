Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.96. 1,716,180 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

