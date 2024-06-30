Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 87,828 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.