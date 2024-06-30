Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,216,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,981. The company has a market capitalization of $901.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

