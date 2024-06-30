Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.54. 5,084,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

