Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 392 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

DIS traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. 21,439,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

