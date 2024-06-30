Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 45,509 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,509 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 707,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,274. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $120.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.