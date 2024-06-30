Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf comprises 1.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.
Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Trading Up 0.3 %
RAFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86.
About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf
The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.
