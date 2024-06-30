Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $540.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 782,568 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,159,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 230,627 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

