PotCoin (POT) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $27.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009357 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

