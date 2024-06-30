Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.17

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.17 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.06). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 158.80 ($2.01), with a volume of 784,013 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFD. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Premier Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,538.46%.

Insider Activity at Premier Foods

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,384.98). 25.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

