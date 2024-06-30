President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $155.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.90). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97), with a volume of 16,138 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a PE ratio of 156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

