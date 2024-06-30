Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 767,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 371,334 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 55,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of REET opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.