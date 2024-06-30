Private Ocean LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

