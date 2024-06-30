Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock worth $1,133,297,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $176.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

