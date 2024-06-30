Progress Software’s (PRGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

