Progressive’s (PGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

PGR opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $188,642,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

