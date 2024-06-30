ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.18.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

