ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ PRPH opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.18.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
