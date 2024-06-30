Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

