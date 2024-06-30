Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Prudential Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

NYSE PUK opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Prudential by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Prudential by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

