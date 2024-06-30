Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prysmian Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20. Prysmian’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.