PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider Robert Langer Sells 233,098 Shares

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Langer sold 233,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £582,745 ($739,242.67).
PureTech Health Trading Down 2.6 %
PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.28. PureTech Health plc has a one year low of GBX 139 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 238.50 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £494.85 million, a PE ratio of -963.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
About PureTech Health
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.