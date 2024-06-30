PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider Robert Langer Sells 233,098 Shares

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Langer sold 233,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £582,745 ($739,242.67).

PureTech Health Trading Down 2.6 %

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.28. PureTech Health plc has a one year low of GBX 139 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 238.50 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £494.85 million, a PE ratio of -963.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

