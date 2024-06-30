Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $105.87 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PVH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

