Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated Increased by William Blair (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TransDigm Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.36. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2024 earnings at $29.37 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,410.13.

TDG opened at $1,277.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,303.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,185.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 433.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TransDigm Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

