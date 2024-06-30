Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for nCino, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of nCino in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nCino’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.45 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.45, a PEG ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Spencer Lake sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,322,660 shares of company stock valued at $108,539,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,247,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $60,703,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

