Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $62.84 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 499.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

