Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.