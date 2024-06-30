QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

