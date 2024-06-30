QUASA Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $156,166.77 and approximately $499.64 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,494.70 or 0.99955127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00076704 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00193884 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $218.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

