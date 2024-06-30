Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.08

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as high as $19.70. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 133.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

