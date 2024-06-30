RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $122.29 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $101.97 and a twelve month high of $133.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

