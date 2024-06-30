RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $122.29 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $101.97 and a twelve month high of $133.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36.
About RBC Bearings
