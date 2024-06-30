Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.