Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE NOW traded up $12.54 on Friday, hitting $786.67. 1,721,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $726.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

