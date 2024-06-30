Red Door Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

