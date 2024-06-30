Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

