Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 7,299,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

