Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. 95,438,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.71. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

