Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

COP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

