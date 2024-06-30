Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.62. 765,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,276. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $252.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

