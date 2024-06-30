Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 482,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

