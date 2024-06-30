Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

