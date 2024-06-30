Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $1,152.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,051.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $984.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $688.52 and a twelve month high of $1,081.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

