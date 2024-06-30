Reliance (NYSE:RS) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $285.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.28 and its 200 day moving average is $300.38. Reliance has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

