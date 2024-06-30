Ren Price Tops $0.0486 (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Ren has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $48.55 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Ren Token Profile
Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.
Buying and Selling Ren
