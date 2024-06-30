Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $252.84

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.84 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.43). Restore shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.40), with a volume of 473,215 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.82) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
