Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $252.84

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.84 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.43). Restore shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.40), with a volume of 473,215 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.82) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Restore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RST

Restore Price Performance

Restore Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £366.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55.

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.